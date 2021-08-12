Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Suicide Squad
2. (1) Jungle Cruise
3. (2) Black Widow
4. (-) Chinese Doctors
5. (3) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
6. (4) Fast & Furious 9
7. (5) Space Jam: A New Legacy
8. (7) The Ice Road
9. (6) Ghost Mansion
10. (8) Gunpowder Milkshake
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Suicide Squad
2. (1) Jungle Cruise
3. (2) Old
4. (4) Black Widow
5. (5) Stillwater
6. (3) The Green Knight
7. (6) Space Jam: A New Legacy
8. (7) Snake Eyes
9. (9) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
10. (8) F9: The Fast Saga
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com