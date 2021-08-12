Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    2 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Suicide Squad

2. (1) Jungle Cruise

3. (2) Black Widow

4. (-) Chinese Doctors

5. (3) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

6. (4) Fast & Furious 9

7. (5) Space Jam: A New Legacy

8. (7) The Ice Road

9. (6) Ghost Mansion

10. (8) Gunpowder Milkshake

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Suicide Squad

2. (1) Jungle Cruise

3. (2) Old

4. (4) Black Widow

5. (5) Stillwater

6. (3) The Green Knight

7. (6) Space Jam: A New Legacy

8. (7) Snake Eyes

9. (9) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

10. (8) F9: The Fast Saga

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

