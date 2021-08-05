Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Jungle Cruise

2. (2) Black Widow

3. (1) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

4. (3) Fast & Furious 9

5. (4) Space Jam: A New Legacy

6. (7) Ghost Mansion

7. (5) The Ice Road

8. (6) Gunpowder Milkshake

9. (9) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

10. (8) A Quiet Place Part II

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Jungle Cruise

2. (1) Old

3. (-) The Green Knight

4. (3) Black Widow

5. (-) Stillwater

6. (4) Space Jam: A New Legacy

7. (2) Snake Eyes

8. (5) F9: The Fast Saga

9. (6) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

10. (8) The Forever Purge

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

