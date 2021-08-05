Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Jungle Cruise
2. (2) Black Widow
3. (1) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
4. (3) Fast & Furious 9
5. (4) Space Jam: A New Legacy
6. (7) Ghost Mansion
7. (5) The Ice Road
8. (6) Gunpowder Milkshake
9. (9) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
10. (8) A Quiet Place Part II
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Jungle Cruise
2. (1) Old
3. (-) The Green Knight
4. (3) Black Widow
5. (-) Stillwater
6. (4) Space Jam: A New Legacy
7. (2) Snake Eyes
8. (5) F9: The Fast Saga
9. (6) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
10. (8) The Forever Purge
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com