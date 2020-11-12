Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Witches

2. (1) Honest Thief

3. (2) Number 1

4. (3) Vanguard

5. (-) Voice Of Silence

6. (-) The Silent Forest

7. (6) Your Eyes Tell

8. (4) Ghosts Of War

9. (7) Tenet

10. (-) The Widow

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Let Him Go

2. (1) Come Play

3. (3) The War With Grandpa

4. (2) Honest Thief

5. (4) Tenet

6. (-) Toy Story (2020 re-release)

7. (5) The Empty Man

8. (9) Spell

9. (-) The Informer

10. (11) The New Mutants

