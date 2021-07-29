Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

2. (1) Black Widow

3. (2) Fast & Furious 9

4. (3) Space Jam: A New Legacy

5. (4) The Ice Road

6. (-) Gunpowder Milkshake

7. (5) Ghost Mansion

8. (6) A Quiet Place Part II

9. (7) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

10. (9) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Old

2. (-) Snake Eyes

3. (2) Black Widow

4. (1) Space Jam: A New Legacy

5. (4) F9: The Fast Saga

6. (3) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

7. (5) The Boss Baby: Family Business

8. (6) The Forever Purge

9. (7) A Quiet Place Part II

10. (8) Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
