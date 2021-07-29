Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
2. (1) Black Widow
3. (2) Fast & Furious 9
4. (3) Space Jam: A New Legacy
5. (4) The Ice Road
6. (-) Gunpowder Milkshake
7. (5) Ghost Mansion
8. (6) A Quiet Place Part II
9. (7) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
10. (9) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Old
2. (-) Snake Eyes
3. (2) Black Widow
4. (1) Space Jam: A New Legacy
5. (4) F9: The Fast Saga
6. (3) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
7. (5) The Boss Baby: Family Business
8. (6) The Forever Purge
9. (7) A Quiet Place Part II
10. (8) Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com