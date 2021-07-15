Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Black Widow
2. (1) Fast & Furious 9
3. (2) A Quiet Place Part II
4. (3) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
5. (4) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
6. (-) In The Heights
7. (5) Cruella
8. (6) 1921
9. (7) My Love
10. (8) Another Round
•Information Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Black Widow
2. (1) F9: The Fast Saga
3. (2) The Boss Baby: Family Business
4. (3) The Forever Purge
5. (4) A Quiet Place Part II
6. (6) Cruella
7. (5) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
8. (7) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
9. (8) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
10. (9) Zola
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com