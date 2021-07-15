Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Black Widow

2. (1) Fast & Furious 9

3. (2) A Quiet Place Part II

4. (3) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

5. (4) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

6. (-) In The Heights

7. (5) Cruella

8. (6) 1921

9. (7) My Love

10. (8) Another Round

•Information Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Black Widow

2. (1) F9: The Fast Saga

3. (2) The Boss Baby: Family Business

4. (3) The Forever Purge

5. (4) A Quiet Place Part II

6. (6) Cruella

7. (5) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

8. (7) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

9. (8) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

10. (9) Zola

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

