Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Fast & Furious 9

2. (1) A Quiet Place Part II

3. (2) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

4. (3) The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

5. (4) Cruella

6. (-) 1921

7. (6) My Love

8. (5) Another Round

9. (-) Whispering Corridors: The Humming

10. (8) Hand Rolled Cigarette

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) F9: The Fast Saga

2. (-) The Boss Baby: Family Business

3. (-) The Forever Purge

4. (2) A Quiet Place Part II

5. (3) The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

6. (5) Cruella

7. (4) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

8. (6) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

9. (-) Zola

10. (7) In The Heights

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 08, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
