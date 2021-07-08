Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Fast & Furious 9
2. (1) A Quiet Place Part II
3. (2) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
4. (3) The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
5. (4) Cruella
6. (-) 1921
7. (6) My Love
8. (5) Another Round
9. (-) Whispering Corridors: The Humming
10. (8) Hand Rolled Cigarette
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) F9: The Fast Saga
2. (-) The Boss Baby: Family Business
3. (-) The Forever Purge
4. (2) A Quiet Place Part II
5. (3) The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
6. (5) Cruella
7. (4) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
8. (6) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
9. (-) Zola
10. (7) In The Heights
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com