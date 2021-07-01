Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) A Quiet Place Part II

2. (2) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

3. (-) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

4. (3) Cruella

5. (4) Another Round

6. (7) My Love

7. (-) The Lockdown Hauntings

8. (6) Hand Rolled Cigarette

9. (-) Six Minutes To Midnight

10. (9) We Made A Beautiful Bouquet

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) F9: The Fast Saga

2. (2) A Quiet Place Part II

3. (1) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

4. (3) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

5. (5) Cruella

6. (4) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

7. (6) In The Heights

8. (7) Spirit Untamed

9. (8) 12 Mighty Orphans

10. (22) Nobody

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 01, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 