Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) A Quiet Place Part II
2. (2) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
3. (-) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
4. (3) Cruella
5. (4) Another Round
6. (7) My Love
7. (-) The Lockdown Hauntings
8. (6) Hand Rolled Cigarette
9. (-) Six Minutes To Midnight
10. (9) We Made A Beautiful Bouquet
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) F9: The Fast Saga
2. (2) A Quiet Place Part II
3. (1) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
4. (3) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
5. (5) Cruella
6. (4) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
7. (6) In The Heights
8. (7) Spirit Untamed
9. (8) 12 Mighty Orphans
10. (22) Nobody
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com