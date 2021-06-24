Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    39 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) A Quiet Place Part II

2. (1) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

3. (2) Cruella

4. (7) Another Round

5. (-) Whispering Corridors: The Humming

6. (-) Hand Rolled Cigarette

7. (4) My Love

8. (-) Never Stop

9. (-) We Made A Beautiful Bouquet

10. (3) Love Will Tear Us Apart

  •  Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

2. (1) A Quiet Place Part II

3. (4) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

4. (3) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

5. (5) Cruella

6. (2) In The Heights

7. (6) Spirit Untamed

8. (12) 12 Mighty Orphans

9. (7) The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

10. (8) Wrath Of Man

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 