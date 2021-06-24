Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) A Quiet Place Part II
2. (1) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
3. (2) Cruella
4. (7) Another Round
5. (-) Whispering Corridors: The Humming
6. (-) Hand Rolled Cigarette
7. (4) My Love
8. (-) Never Stop
9. (-) We Made A Beautiful Bouquet
10. (3) Love Will Tear Us Apart
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
2. (1) A Quiet Place Part II
3. (4) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
4. (3) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
5. (5) Cruella
6. (2) In The Heights
7. (6) Spirit Untamed
8. (12) 12 Mighty Orphans
9. (7) The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
10. (8) Wrath Of Man
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com