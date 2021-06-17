Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

2. (1) Cruella

3. (-) Love Will Tear Us Apart

4. (2) My Love

5. (3) Pipeline

6. (-) Cosmic Sin

7. (-) Another Round

8. (4) Wrath Of Man

9. (8) The Father

10. (6) Under The Open Sky

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (2) A Quiet Place Part II

2. (-) In The Heights

3. (-) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

4. (1) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

5. (3) Cruella

6. (4) Spirit Untamed

7. (-) The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

8. (6) Wrath Of Man

9. (-) Queen Bees

10. (7) Spiral

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 17, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 