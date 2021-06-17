Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
2. (1) Cruella
3. (-) Love Will Tear Us Apart
4. (2) My Love
5. (3) Pipeline
6. (-) Cosmic Sin
7. (-) Another Round
8. (4) Wrath Of Man
9. (8) The Father
10. (6) Under The Open Sky
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (2) A Quiet Place Part II
2. (-) In The Heights
3. (-) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
4. (1) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
5. (3) Cruella
6. (4) Spirit Untamed
7. (-) The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
8. (6) Wrath Of Man
9. (-) Queen Bees
10. (7) Spiral
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com