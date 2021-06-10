Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    37 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Cruella

2. (2) My Love

3. (-) Pipeline

4. (3) Wrath Of Man

5. (-) The Dark & Wicked

6. (-) Under The Open Sky

7. (5) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong

8. (-) The Father

9. (6) Great White

10. (8) Cliff Walkers

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

2. (1) A Quiet Place Part II

3. (2) Cruella

4. (-) Spirit Untamed

5. (5) Raya And The Last Dragon

6. (4) Wrath Of Man

7. (3) Spiral

8. (7) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

9. (6) Godzilla Vs Kong

10. (8) Dream Horse

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 