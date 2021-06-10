Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Cruella
2. (2) My Love
3. (-) Pipeline
4. (3) Wrath Of Man
5. (-) The Dark & Wicked
6. (-) Under The Open Sky
7. (5) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong
8. (-) The Father
9. (6) Great White
10. (8) Cliff Walkers
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
2. (1) A Quiet Place Part II
3. (2) Cruella
4. (-) Spirit Untamed
5. (5) Raya And The Last Dragon
6. (4) Wrath Of Man
7. (3) Spiral
8. (7) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
9. (6) Godzilla Vs Kong
10. (8) Dream Horse
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com