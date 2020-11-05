Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Honest Thief

2. (2) Number 1

3. (3) Vanguard

4. (-) Ghosts Of War

5. (-) The Craft: Legacy

6. (-) Your Eyes Will Tell

7. (6) Tenet

8. (5) Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification

9. (4) The Empty Man

10. (8) Leap

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Come Play

2. (1) Honest Thief

3. (2) The War With Grandpa

4. (4) Tenet

5. (3) The Empty Man

6. (6) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)

7. (5) The Nightmare Before Christmas (2020 re-release)

8. (7) Monsters, Inc. (2020 re-release)

9. (-) Spell

10. (10) The Addams Family (2020 re-release)

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

