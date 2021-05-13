Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) My Love

2. (1) Wrath Of Man

3. (-) Those Who Wish Me Dead

4. (2) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong

5. (-) Home Sweet Home

6. (4) Cliff Walkers

7. (3) Mortal Kombat

8. (5) Godzilla Vs Kong

9. (-) Way Down

10. (7) The Father

• Information Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Wrath Of Man

2. (1) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

3. (2) Mortal Kombat

4. (3) Godzilla Vs Kong

5. (5) Raya And The Last Dragon

6. (20) In The Earth

7. (4) Separation

8. (-) Here Today

9. (6) Nobody

10. (7) The Unholy

Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

