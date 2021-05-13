Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) My Love
2. (1) Wrath Of Man
3. (-) Those Who Wish Me Dead
4. (2) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong
5. (-) Home Sweet Home
6. (4) Cliff Walkers
7. (3) Mortal Kombat
8. (5) Godzilla Vs Kong
9. (-) Way Down
10. (7) The Father
• Information Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Wrath Of Man
2. (1) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
3. (2) Mortal Kombat
4. (3) Godzilla Vs Kong
5. (5) Raya And The Last Dragon
6. (20) In The Earth
7. (4) Separation
8. (-) Here Today
9. (6) Nobody
10. (7) The Unholy
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com