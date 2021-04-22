Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Mortal Kombat
2. (2) Godzilla Vs Kong
3. (-) Seobok
4. (3) Hi, Mom
5. (-) The Unholy
6. (-) The Father
7. (4) Raya And The Last Dragon
8. (5) The Mauritanian
9. (7) Minari
10. (9) Promising Young Woman
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong
2. (2) Nobody
3. (3) The Unholy
4. (4) Raya And The Last Dragon
5. (6) Tom And Jerry
6. (5) Voyagers
7. (7) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles
8. (-) In The Earth
9. (8) The Courier
10. (10) The Croods: A New Age
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com