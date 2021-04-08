Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong

2. (-) Hi, Mom

3. (2) Raya And The Last Dragon

4. (-) Nobody

5. (3) Minari

6. (4) Promising Young Woman

7. (-) Crisis

8. (-) The Box

9. (5) Nomadland

10. (6) Tom And Jerry

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Godzilla Vs Kong

2. (-) The Unholy

3. (1) Nobody

4. (2) Raya And The Last Dragon

5. (-) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles

6. (5) The Courier

7. (4) Chaos Walking

8. (6) The Croods: A New Age

9. (7) The Marksman

10. (8) Boogie

