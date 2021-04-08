Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong
2. (-) Hi, Mom
3. (2) Raya And The Last Dragon
4. (-) Nobody
5. (3) Minari
6. (4) Promising Young Woman
7. (-) Crisis
8. (-) The Box
9. (5) Nomadland
10. (6) Tom And Jerry
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Godzilla Vs Kong
2. (-) The Unholy
3. (1) Nobody
4. (2) Raya And The Last Dragon
5. (-) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles
6. (5) The Courier
7. (4) Chaos Walking
8. (6) The Croods: A New Age
9. (7) The Marksman
10. (8) Boogie
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com