Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Raya And The Last Dragon
2. (-) Promising Young Woman
3. (2) Chaos Walking
4. (3) Minari
5. (4) Tom And Jerry
6. (-) Nomadland
7. (6) The Diam Diam Era Two
8. (5) Wrong Turn
9. (-) Counterattack
10. (-) Gintama: The Very Final
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Raya And The Last Dragon
2. (2) Tom And Jerry
3. (3) Chaos Walking
4. (-) The Courier
5. (5) The Croods: A New Age
6. (4) Boogie
7. (7) The Marksman
8. (10) Wonder Woman 1984
9. (9) The Little Things
10. (8) The Father
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com