Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Raya And The Last Dragon

2. (-) Promising Young Woman

3. (2) Chaos Walking

4. (3) Minari

5. (4) Tom And Jerry

6. (-) Nomadland

7. (6) The Diam Diam Era Two

8. (5) Wrong Turn

9. (-) Counterattack

10. (-) Gintama: The Very Final

 • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Raya And The Last Dragon

2. (2) Tom And Jerry

3. (3) Chaos Walking

4. (-) The Courier

5. (5) The Croods: A New Age

6. (4) Boogie

7. (7) The Marksman

8. (10) Wonder Woman 1984

9. (9) The Little Things

10. (8) The Father

 • Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
