Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Raya And The Last Dragon

2. (-) Chaos Walking

3. (-) Minari

4. (2) Tom And Jerry

5. (-) Wrong Turn

6. (3) The Diam Diam Era Two

7. (4) The Marksman

8. (5) Detective Chinatown 3

9. (6) Endgame

10. (7) A Writer's Odyssey

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Raya And The Last Dragon

2. (2) Tom And Jerry

3. (3) Chaos Walking

4. (4) Boogie

5. (5) The Croods: A New Age

6. (-) Jathi Ratnalu

7. (8) The Marksman

8. (-) The Father

9. (6) The Little Things

10. (7) Wonder Woman 1984

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

