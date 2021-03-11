Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Raya And The Last Dragon

2. (1) Tom & Jerry

3. (2) The Diam Diam Era Two

4. (3) The Marksman

5. (4) Detective Chinatown 3

6. (5) Endgame

7. (6) A Writer's Odyssey

8. (-) Twist

9. (9) The Con-Heartist

10. (8) Soul

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Raya And The Last Dragon

2. (1) Tom & Jerry

3. (-) Chaos Walking

4. (-) Boogie

5. (2) The Croods: A New Age

6. (3) The Little Things

7. (4) Wonder Woman 1984

8. (5) The Marksman

9. (7) Judas And The Black Messiah

10. (8) Monster Hunter

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 11, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
