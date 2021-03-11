Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Raya And The Last Dragon
2. (1) Tom & Jerry
3. (2) The Diam Diam Era Two
4. (3) The Marksman
5. (4) Detective Chinatown 3
6. (5) Endgame
7. (6) A Writer's Odyssey
8. (-) Twist
9. (9) The Con-Heartist
10. (8) Soul
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Raya And The Last Dragon
2. (1) Tom & Jerry
3. (-) Chaos Walking
4. (-) Boogie
5. (2) The Croods: A New Age
6. (3) The Little Things
7. (4) Wonder Woman 1984
8. (5) The Marksman
9. (7) Judas And The Black Messiah
10. (8) Monster Hunter
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com