Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Tom & Jerry
2. (1) The Diam Diam Era Two
3. (-) The Marksman
4. (3) Detective Chinatown 3
5. (4) Endgame
6. (6) A Writer's Odyssey
7. (5) New Gods: Nezha Reborn
8. (10) Soul
9. (9) The Con-Heartist
10. (7) Dragon Rider
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Tom & Jerry
2. (1) The Croods: A New Age
3. (2) The Little Things
4. (4) Wonder Woman 1984
5. (5) The Marksman
6. (7) Nomadland
7. (3) Judas And The Black Messiah
8. (6) Monster Hunter
9. (8) Land
10. (9) News Of The World
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com