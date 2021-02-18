Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Diam Diam Era Two

2. (-) Tom And Jerry

3. (-) Endgame

4. (-) Detective Chinatown 3

5. (-) A Writer's Odyssey

6. (-) Dragon Rider

7. (-) New Year Blues

8. (1) Soul

9. (2) The Con-Heartist

10. (7) Shock Wave 2

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Judas And The Black Messiah

2. (1) The Little Things

3. (2) The Croods: A New Age

4. (4) Wonder Woman 1984

5. (3) The Marksman

6. (-) Land

7. (5) Monster Hunter

8. (6) News Of The World

9. (7) Promising Young Woman

10. (10) The War With Grandpa

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 18, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
