Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Little Things
2. (1) Soul
3. (2) The Con-Heartist
4. (3) Shock Wave 2
5. (5) Monster Hunter
6. (-) Shadow In The Cloud
7. (4) The Rescue
8. (6) Wonder Woman 1984
9. (7) 76 Days
10. (9) The Promised Neverland
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Little Things
2. (2) The Croods: A New Age
3. (3) Wonder Woman 1984
4. (1) The Marksman
5. (4) Monster Hunter
6. (5) News Of The World
7. (7) Promising Young Woman
8. (6) Fatale
9. (8) Our Friend
10. (9) The War With Grandpa
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com