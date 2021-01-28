Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Soul
2. (-) The Con-Heartist
3. (2) Shock Wave 2
4. (3) The Rescue
5. (5) Monster Hunter
6. (4) Wonder Woman 1984
7. (-) 76 Days
8. (-) Songbird
9. (6) The Promised Neverland
10. (7) Stigmatized Properties
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Marksman
2. (3) The Croods: A New Age
3. (2) Wonder Woman 1984
4. (4) News Of The World
5. (5) Monster Hunter
6. (6) Fatale
7. (7) Promising Young Woman
8. (-) Our Friend
9. (9) The War With Grandpa
10. (10) Pinocchio
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com