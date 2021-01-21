Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Soul
2. (2) Shock Wave 2
3. (4) The Rescue
4. (3) Wonder Woman 1984
5. (5) Monster Hunter
6. (6) The Promised Neverland
7. (-) Stigmatized Properties
8. (-) The Vigil
9. (-) Andre & His Olive Tree
10. (7) The Diam Diam Era
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Marksman
2. (1) Wonder Woman 1984
3. (2) The Croods: A New Age
4. (3) News Of The World
5. (4) Monster Hunter
6. (5) Fatale
7. (6) Promising Young Woman
8. (-) The Emperor's New Groove (2021 re-release)
9. (8) The War With Grandpa
10. (7) Pinocchio
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com