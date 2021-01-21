Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Soul

2. (2) Shock Wave 2

3. (4) The Rescue

4. (3) Wonder Woman 1984

5. (5) Monster Hunter

6. (6) The Promised Neverland

7. (-) Stigmatized Properties

8. (-) The Vigil

9. (-) Andre & His Olive Tree

10. (7) The Diam Diam Era

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Marksman

2. (1) Wonder Woman 1984

3. (2) The Croods: A New Age

4. (3) News Of The World

5. (4) Monster Hunter

6. (5) Fatale

7. (6) Promising Young Woman

8. (-) The Emperor's New Groove (2021 re-release)

9. (8) The War With Grandpa

10. (7) Pinocchio

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

