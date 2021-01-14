Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Soul

2. (3) Shock Wave 2

3. (1) Wonder Woman 1984

4. (4) The Rescue

5. (5) Monster Hunter

6. (-) The Promised Neverland

7. (6) The Diam Diam Era

8. (-) Come Away

9. (7) The Croods: A New Age

10. (-) Warm Hug

 • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984

2. (2) The Croods: A New Age

3. (3) News Of The World

4. (4) Monster Hunter

5. (5) Fatale

6. (6) Promising Young Woman

7. (7) Pinocchio

8. (8) The War With Grandpa

9. (10) Come Play

10. (9) Alien (2020 re-release)

 • Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 14, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
