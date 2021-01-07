Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984
2. (4) Soul
3. (2) Shock Wave 2
4. (-) The Rescue
5. (3) Monster Hunter
6. (5) The Diam Diam Era
7. (6) The Croods: A New Age
8. (-) I Remember
9. (8) Tiong Bahru Social Club
10. (7) Violet Evergarden: The Movie
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984
2. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog
3. (3) The Croods: A New Age
4. (2) News Of The World
5. (4) Monster Hunter
6. (6) Fatale
7. (5) Promising Young Woman
8. (7) Pinocchio
9. (10) The War With Grandpa
10. (-) Alien (2020 re-release)
• Information from boxofficemojo.com