Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    45 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984

2. (4) Soul

3. (2) Shock Wave 2

4. (-) The Rescue

5. (3) Monster Hunter

6. (5) The Diam Diam Era

7. (6) The Croods: A New Age

8. (-) I Remember

9. (8) Tiong Bahru Social Club

10. (7) Violet Evergarden: The Movie

 • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984

2. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog

3. (3) The Croods: A New Age

4. (2) News Of The World

5. (4) Monster Hunter

6. (6) Fatale

7. (5) Promising Young Woman

8. (7) Pinocchio

9. (10) The War With Grandpa

10. (-) Alien (2020 re-release)

 • Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 07, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 