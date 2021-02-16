Too tired for Valentine's

Actress Xiang Yun and her husband Edmund Chen were too exhausted to do anything romantic for Valentine's Day on Sunday. The occasion coincided with the third day of Chinese New Year and there were also a couple of birthdays earlier in the month to celebrate.

"We don't really place importance on Valentine's Day, especially after the children arrived," said Xiang Yun, 59, to Shin Min Daily News. The celebrity couple, who were both born in the Year of the Ox, married in 1989 and have two grown children.

Chen had celebrated his 60th birthday on Feb 4, while his father's birthday was the day before. Coupled with Chinese New Year, Chen said the festivities had left the family exhausted.

"Valentine's Day had been overshadowed by Edmund's big day," said Xiang Yun, jokingly referring to Chen's milestone birthday. "A romantic Valentine's Day? There was never such a thing and, anyway, Edmund would not remember the date."

Chen chimed in: "In my heart, you will always be my Valentine."

He later added jokingly, referring to his wife: "That heartless person said there was no romantic Valentine's Day, but I feel there must have been. Every day is Valentine's Day."

The run-up to Chinese New Year was especially busy for Xiang Yun, who had partnered actress Pan Lingling and celebrity chef Cao Yang in a new yusheng business. They received hundreds of orders for their healthy yusheng and the two actresses took time to personally deliver to some customers, with Chen also pitching in to help.

No wonder they were too tired to celebrate Valentine's Day.