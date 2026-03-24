Tony Leung Ka Fai and Fish Liew named best actors at Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Awards

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tony Leung Ka Fai (left) in The Shadow's Edge and Fish Liew in Someone Like Me.

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai and Malaysian actress Fish Liew were named Best Actor and Best Actress respectively at the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild (HKFDG) Awards on March 22, boosting their winning chances at the upcoming Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA).

Hong Kong drama Ciao UFO was the biggest winner with three awards – Best Picture, Best Director for Patrick Leung and Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Wai.

Hong Kong singer-actor Alex To won Best Supporting Actor for crime thriller Sons Of The Neon Night, while Taiwanese actress Shu Qi clinched Best New Director for her directorial debut Girl.

The annual dinner and awards presentation held by the HKFDG is regarded as a precursor to the HKFA, which will be held on April 19.

Tony Leung was recognised for his role as mysterious criminal mastermind The Shadow in the Chinese-Hong Kong crime thriller The Shadow’s Edge. The film also starred Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan as a retired surveillance expert called back to track down The Shadow’s syndicate.

Tony Leung Ka Fai in The Shadow's Edge PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

Leung, 68, told the Hong Kong media that he had not attended the HKFDG dinner for several years and turned up on March 22 to show his support after just returning to the city from a work assignment in Beijing.

“I didn’t expect to win an award because I didn’t see myself as the lead in the film,” he said, adding that he was glad to be recognised by the HKFDG.

Liew, 35, was crowned Best Actress for her role as Mui, an artist born with cerebral palsy, in the Hong Kong drama Someone Like Me. The film also starred Hong Kong actor Carlos Chan as Ken, a volunteer who provides intimate services for the disabled.

Liew was also named Best Actress by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society in January.

To, 64, who has been in the entertainment industry for 41 years, said it felt magical to win the first movie award of his career, adding that it has given him a boost of confidence and he hopes to take on more interesting roles in the future.

Wai, who won Best Actress in 2025 at the HKFA and HKFDG Awards for her role in The Last Dance (2024), was so moved by her latest accolade that she shared her mobile phone number during her acceptance speech, so as to seek more acting opportunities.

The 41-year-old admitted that being honoured by the HKFDG again was a tremendous encouragement and that she would not mind taking a pay cut if she came across a good role or script.

Meanwhile, Shu Qi received her Best New Director award from veteran Hong Kong film-maker Andrew Lau, who shared on stage an anecdote about her that took place 30 years ago.

The pair had originally agreed to meet in Taipei at 10am for a casting call, but she did not show up until 8pm as she had gotten drunk the night before and could not get out of bed.

“However, we’ve since collaborated for 30 years, and I’ve worked with her on 13 films,” said Lau, 65, who directed Shu Qi in The Storm Riders (1998), Confession Of Pain (2006) and A Beautiful Life (2011).

In a post-show interview, Shu Qi, 49, said she would be happy to win Best New Director at the HKFA, but she would prefer the award to be won by another new director as she considered herself “the oldest new director”.