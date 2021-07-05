Tom Holland, Zendaya share steamy kiss in car

LOS ANGELES • Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who have been romantically linked since appearing in their first Spider-Man movie in 2017, were spotted kissing passionately in a car last week.

Photos and footage released by celebrity gossip site Page Six last Friday showed the pair smooching in Holland's Audi sports car at a red light in Los Angeles.

He was also seen caressing her face and they appeared to be singing along to the radio.

The two stars, who became firm friends after working together, had always laughed off the romance rumours.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Holland, 25, played Peter Parker while Zendaya, 24, played his love interest MJ.

However, an insider told entertainment magazine People in 2017 that they were dating secretly: "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

They wrapped filming on a third movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, at the end of March and the movie will be released at the end of the year.

While fans had been wishing for a "Tomdaya" romance for years, Holland and Zendaya had actually dated other people in recent years.

Holland was linked to a family friend, Ms Olivia Bolton, but the couple reportedly split up last April.

Zendaya had dated her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi on and off until last March.