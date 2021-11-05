Tom Hanks says no thanks to US$28m, 12-minute space flight

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Space tourism is too pricey for Tom Hanks.

When Jeff Bezos offered the Oscar-winning actor the opportunity to board a Blue Origin flight, he told the billionaire it was too expensive, Hanks said, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 65-year-old actor said he's doing well financially, but wouldn't pay "about US$28 million" (S$38 million) for a 12-minute flight.

"We could simulate the experience of going to space right now," Hanks said during the show on Tuesday (Nov 2).

"We could all do it in our seats."

Hanks said he was offered the opportunity before Star Trek star William Shatner, who was aboard a Blue Origin spaceflight last month.

At 90 years old, Star Trek actor Shatner became the oldest person to go into space.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Hanks whether he would board a spaceflight if it were free.

Only to "experience the joy (of) pretending I'm a billionaire," the actor quipped.