Tom Hanks does not like his new haircut in upcoming Elvis Presley biopic

Tom Hanks does not like his new hair - or lack thereof.

The Hollywood actor appeared remotely on the British chat show The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday (Dec 29), wearing a baseball cap.

Hanks, 64, revealed that he is currently in Australia working on an upcoming biographical drama film about Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll".

The biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars actor Austin Butler as Presley, while Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker," Hanks said, standing and blocking the screen with his hair. "Check out this horrible...can you see that? Look at that thing."

After presenter Graham Norton asked him to sit down, Hanks showed his bald head briefly for a second before he put on his cap again.

"I just scared the children," he joked. "I want to apologise for showing that."

This is not Hanks' first appearance with a bald head. He was hairless when he appeared in Saturday Night Live's first at-home episode last April.

Hanks, who is known for starring in movies such as Forrest Gump (1994) and Saving Private Ryan (1998), acted in his first Western, News Of The World, which was released on Dec 25.

He and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, also 64, were among the first celebrities to announce last March that they had tested positive for the coronavirus while he was filming in Australia.