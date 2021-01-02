Tom Hanks dislikes new haircut in upcoming Elvis Presley biopic

LONDON• Tom Hanks does not like his new hair - or lack thereof.

The Hollywood actor appeared remotely on the British chat show The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday wearing a baseball cap.

Hanks, 64, revealed that he is in Australia working on an upcoming biographical drama film about Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll".

The biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars actor Austin Butler as Presley, while Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker," Hanks said, standing and blocking the screen with his hair. "Check out this horrible... Can you see that? Look at that thing."

After presenter Graham Norton asked him to sit down, Hanks showed his bald head briefly before he put on his cap again.

"I just scared the children," he joked. "I want to apologise for showing that."

This is not Hanks' first appearance with a bald head. He was hairless when he appeared in Saturday Night Live's first at-home episode last April.

The star of Forrest Gump (1994) and Saving Private Ryan (1998) can be seen in the recently released movie News Of The World, his first Western.

He and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, also 64, were among the first celebrities to announce that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, doing so last March while he was filming in Australia.