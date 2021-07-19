Tokyo Love Story's Honami Suzuki splits from hubby

Japanese actress Honami Suzuki, known for her role in the classic television series Tokyo Love Story (1991), has divorced her husband, comedian Takaaki Ishibashi.

Ishibashi, 59, dropped the bombshell last Friday night when he uploaded a 50-second video on his YouTube channel.

He and Suzuki, 54, announced in a joint statement that they have ended their 23-year marriage.

They added that they have completed their phase of life of raising their children, and that their new relationship in the future will be one between an agency's president and actor.

The video, which ended with a photo of them together and their signatures, was removed from the channel last Saturday.

According to Japanese media, their marriage has been on the rocks for several years with the couple quarrelling frequently. Suzuki was said to be unable to stand Ishibashi's domineering behaviour.

In January this year, a Japanese magazine reported that Suzuki had bought a luxury home in Tokyo, leading to speculation then that she was preparing for divorce.

Suzuki and Ishibashi married in November 1998, with the marriage being the second one for both of them. The couple have three daughters, with the eldest currently studying overseas.

Suzuki, who rose to fame in 1991 with her role as Rika in Tokyo Love Story, quit acting after her marriage.

She returned to the entertainment industry in 2011 as an actress under her husband's agency and acted in the historical drama Go.

She also starred in Suits (2018 to 2020), a Japanese television series based on the American drama of the same name, pairing with her Tokyo Love Story co-star Yuji Oda, 53, after 27 years.

She recently appeared in Chinese movie Detective Chinatown 3, a comedy mystery set in Tokyo.