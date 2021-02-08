To All The Boys star Lana Condor retraces her Asian roots on and off screen

LOS ANGELES - "The Han Effect" - that is how one book industry magazine described the far-reaching impact of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before young-adult novels and the movies they inspired.

According to Publishers Weekly, the runaway success of the 2014 to 2017 book trilogy and Netflix films of the same name (2018 to present) sparked a frenzy among publishers and book agents to find "sharply written" teenage romantic comedies with "upmarket writing and rich emotional layers".

The same goes for Hollywood, which has been looking to recreate the popularity of the films, the third and last of which - To All The Boys: Always And Forever - premieres on Netflix on Friday (Feb 12).

It continues the story of Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor), a shy and quirky Asian-American teenager who falls in love with the most popular boy at her school, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), after a love letter she secretly wrote to him but locked away winds up in his hands.

The books and films have been praised for their emotional sensitivity as well as the fact that an Asian-American character is the romantic lead.

Speaking to The Straits Times at a virtual press day for the film, the book's author Jenny Han - also an executive producer on the film - is a little bashful about taking credit for any industry trend, but admits she has noticed changes in publishers' appetite for such novels.

"I've seen what feels like a lot more young-adult books featuring an Asian-American lead come out since the first To All The Boys book in 2014, which is amazing.

"I don't know if it was a 'Han effect' or not," she says, chuckling. "But I will gladly take a little bit of credit for it.

"I think any time a book is successful, particularly a book about persons of colour, then people are eager to try to replicate that success and do more. And that's been very cool to see."

It is also gratifying when people are deeply moved by these stories.

"I've been most proud when I get an e-mail from a fan who says To All The Boys I've Loved Before was the first time she'd seen herself on screen and that she felt really connected, represented and just happy.

"I've received those e-mails from people my age and people who are young as well," says the 40-year-old Korean American.

"It's very moving for me because growing up, I didn't really see myself on screen very often and to be part of bringing that experience to somebody else is really an honour."

Like the first two films, the third continues to embrace the Korean-American heritage of its protagonist - this time by having Lara Jean and her family go on holiday to South Korea, the birthplace of her late mother.

The trip is an emotional one for the Song Coveys and it was oddly similar to a journey made by the film's star, Condor, when the actress went back to Vietnam, the country where she was adopted from as a baby by an American couple.

"We went to South Korea to show Lara Jean and her family actively retracing her mother's footsteps, and it's their first time going back to where her mum came from - which is beautiful and has helped sculpt her identity," says Condor, 23.

"Similarly, right after we shot that, my family and I went to Vietnam for the first time and retraced our steps as well - how my (adoptive) mum and dad found me at the orphanage.

"So, it was paralleled, Lara Jean going back to her roots and myself having that same experience. I could go on about the ways I feel connected to Lara Jean, but one of the most major things is that trip of self-discovery and finding out where you came from."

The third movie also sees her character mature significantly, especially as she makes a difficult decision about where to go to university, and her future with Peter.

"I'm very happy with the Lara Jean that we left off with," Condor says. "She finally feels like she's stepping into the world and making choices for herself and fully wants to embrace life and take chances.

"And to do all these things that the Lara Jean in the first movie was uncomfortable with, like making new friends - she spent most of her time with her books. So, it's cool to see her grow up that way."