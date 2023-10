SINGAPORE – Eng Hoon Street in Tiong Bahru is known for its quaint shophouses and famous yong tau foo shop. A lesser-known street icon is Bob the cat.

The 18-year-old has been a familiar sight in the area since he was found abandoned there in 2009. Given that the average lifespan for a house cat is 10 to 15 years, Bob’s current age – an estimate based on how long he has been wandering the area – as a street cat is remarkable.