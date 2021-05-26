Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in new movie

Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to play iconic character Willy Wonka in an upcoming movie after on-off negotiations finally went through.

Entertainment site Deadline reported on Monday the 25-year-old actor had been the top choice for some time, but there were scheduling conflicts to iron out as he would have to undergo singing and dancing training for the musical.

The movie, titled Wonka, will focus on a young Wonka and his upbringing and adventures prior to opening his world-famous chocolate factory. As such, Charlie and his golden ticket will not be making an appearance.

The role of the wacky chocolatier and inventor had been brought to life by actor Gene Wilder in 1971 in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, based on the book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by late author Roald Dahl.

The classic movie was given a reboot in 2005 by director Tim Burton, with Johnny Depp in the lead role.

The upcoming movie, which will begin shooting in September, will be helmed by Paddington (2014 and 2017) director Paul King and produced by David Heyman, who was behind the wildly successful Harry Potter franchise (2001 to 2011) as well as the two Paddington movies.

Oscar-nominated actor Chalamet has a number of big movies opening this year, including the hotly anticipated science-fiction movie Dune, director Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch as well as Don't Look Up with actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.