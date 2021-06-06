For Subscribers
Heightened Alert Charting new ground
Time to crush new goals
With Singapore on tightened restrictions till June 13, what are the lessons people learnt from last year's circuit breaker and how will they do things differently this time? The Sunday Times asks seven people from various walks of life, from celebrities to a retiree, about their heightened alert plans, which range from picking up a new language to working on a movie script
What he did during the circuit breaker last year: The Mediacorp radio deejay was swamped with work.
"I still had to go to the radio studio to record in the morning and we had to follow designated routes to enter and exit Mediacorp," he recalls.
Topics: