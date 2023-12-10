Time of the sign: Hollywood landmark hits 100

HOLLYWOOD, United States - The landmark word has loomed over Tinseltown since before movies started talking, becoming a symbol of the entire film industry.

For the first time in decades, the Hollywood sign – at least a little bit of it – was illuminated on Dec 8 to celebrate its 100th birthday.

The nine-letter sign is officially a centenarian but, as with many an ageing grande dame in Hollywood, looks as fresh as ever.

Like the actors and actresses it looks down on, the sign has been in its fair share of films.

Directors who want to let their audience know a movie is set in Los Angeles have an easy establishing shot, while a filmmaker who wants to signify the destruction of America can set their special effects team loose on the sign.

It has also seen real-life tragedy: British-born actress Peg Entwistle took her own life by plunging from the top of the letter H in 1932.

Hooray for... realtors?

The sign, a must-see for any film buff or tourist visiting Los Angeles, initially read “HOLLYWOODLAND,” having been constructed in 1923 as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development.

During its first decade, it was routinely lit by thousands of bulbs, with “HOLLY”, “WOOD” and “LAND” illuminated in turn as a beacon of the desirable homes on offer below.

By the 1940s, the letters were looking a little ragged.

The Los Angeles Times reported vandals or windstorms had damaged the H, before locals decided they had had enough and asked the city to tear it down.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, recognising that they had a blockbuster trademark on their hands, stepped in and offered to fix it up.

But the last four letters had to go – the sign was to represent the whole town, not just a fashionable property patch, and by 1949, the newly restored sign simply read “HOLLYWOOD”.

Mr Nice Guy

Three decades of baking sun and occasional storms took their toll on the 15m-high wooden letters.

Eventually, the first O reduced to a lower case “u” and the final O toppled down completely.

Enter American rock singer Alice Cooper – the godfather of shock rock – who led a campaign in 1978 to restore the sign to its former glory, donating US$28,000.

Eight others, including actor Gene Autry, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and singer Andy Williams, kicked in the same, each sponsoring a letter.