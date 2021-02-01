Timberlake juggles new album and newborn son

Singer Justin Timberlake, who recently became a father again, is close to having another "baby" - a new album.

The 40-year-old star, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, 38, revealed last month that they had welcomed a second child, Phineas, some time late last year. They had kept the pregnancy under wraps and did not say when exactly the baby was born.

Appearing on The Tonight Show last Friday, he was asked by host Jimmy Fallon: "How is the baby?"

Timberlake jokingly replied: "You mean me? I'm doing great," before adding, "Nobody's sleeping, but he's so cute."

When asked if a new album is on the way soon, the Sexy Back singer said: "Yeah, we can say that. There's a possibility."

He revealed that he had been working in his studio in between taking care of the newborn.

In April last year, the singer had faced backlash when he had complained on a radio show that "24-hour parenting is just not human".

At that time, he was self-isolating with his wife and son, Silas, five, in one of their homes in rural Montana.

Detractors called his comment "tone deaf" and, quoting the title of his 2002 hit song, told him: "Cry me a river".