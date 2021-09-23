For Subscribers
TikTok Titans in Tinseltown
Social media celebs and sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio star in a new reality show that follows their family as they navigate fame
If you do not know who Charli D'Amelio is or why this seemingly ordinary teenager is obscenely famous, you are probably not on TikTok - the social media app where she has more than 120 million followers.
And the 17-year-old admits she, too, does not quite grasp why videos of her dancing have made her the app's biggest star.