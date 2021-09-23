TikTok Titans in Tinseltown

Social media celebs and sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio star in a new reality show that follows their family as they navigate fame

Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles
Published: 
35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If you do not know who Charli D'Amelio is or why this seemingly ordinary teenager is obscenely famous, you are probably not on TikTok - the social media app where she has more than 120 million followers.

And the 17-year-old admits she, too, does not quite grasp why videos of her dancing have made her the app's biggest star.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 23, 2021, with the headline 'TikTok Titans in Tinseltown'. Subscribe
Topics: 