Tight squeeze: Idris Elba filmed fight scenes in a fully-intact airplane for new series Hijack

LOS ANGELES - If you were on a hijacked plane, would you sit quietly and do as you are told - or try to engage with the hijackers and save yourself?
The characters in the new thriller series Hijack, now streaming on Apple TV+, are faced with those questions.
Written by George Kay - who co-created the hit Netflix French thriller series Lupin (2021 to present) - the show follows the passengers and crew of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London.
And using his skills as a business negotiator, passenger Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) decides to try and steer the hijackers towards doing the right thing.
Speaking at a press conference streamed from his home town of London, Elba - who is also an executive producer - says it was a deliberate move to set most of the action on the plane and to shoot on a real, fully-intact aircraft.
“This is a real plane - just in a studio - and the confinement of that really applied to the drama,” says the 50-year-old British actor, who was Emmy nominated for his role in the British crime drama Luther (2010 to 2019).
“By design, we didn’t take this plane apart to make it easier for us to shoot.
“And for the crew, (it was about) figuring out how we’re going to do this top shot without being able to take the roof off.”
The action was choreographed with this in mind, Elba adds.
“The fight sequences were certainly hard to shoot. They were choreographed within the space and, if we hurt ourselves, we just took a breather and carried on - we didn’t try and change the choreography (so as) to not hurt ourselves.”
And this “all led to the claustrophobia of it”, he explains.
“The crew, the actors, everyone was sort of (packed in) tight.
“It was almost like watching a documentary being made while being in the documentary,” says the star, who is married to Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, 35, and has a 21-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son from two previous relationships.
Kay, who wrote and produced Hijack, was inspired by an experience he had on the Eurostar train between Britain and France.
“We were in the Eurostar tunnel and the train stopped abruptly, and even though I knew everything was all right, it flashed through my mind: ‘What if there’s something going on?’
“I looked around me at the people - the businessman eating his lunch, the squabbling family - and I thought: How would we cope as a group if this was a serious incident?,” the English screenwriter recalls.
He realised people might not react the way you think they would based on their appearance, either.
“Would the tough-looking guy really be tough? Would the weedy guy manage to stand up to people? Who are these people, really, when you get past your prejudice… and how they look?” Kay says.
Another thing the show nods to is the “class system on a plane”.
“But as all the characters experience, that hijacking is a great leveller for all these people and they really get tested, no matter what class they’re sitting in,” says Kay.
Asked by a reporter whether it is a blessing or curse for an actor to be good-looking, Elba - who in 2018 was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive - shrugs off the compliment, but says he too has been judged purely on his appearance.
“With my size and shape, all my life it’s been, ‘Oh, you’re a big lad’,” says the actor, who is 1.9 m tall.
“And I’ve taken on roles that feed into that a little bit.
“This time, I was really interested in playing against that. Sam isn’t always the hero in that sense - it’s more cerebral and he’s quite vulnerable in that he’s got lots going on internally, in terms of his family, and I really was interested in that,” Elba explains.
“And you know, some camera angles are not sexy, man - especially on a plane,” he adds with a laugh.
Hijack is available on Apple TV+.