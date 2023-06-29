Tight squeeze: Idris Elba filmed fight scenes in a fully-intact airplane for new series Hijack

LOS ANGELES - If you were on a hijacked plane, would you sit quietly and do as you are told - or try to engage with the hijackers and save yourself?

The characters in the new thriller series Hijack, now streaming on Apple TV+, are faced with those questions.

Written by George Kay - who co-created the hit Netflix French thriller series Lupin (2021 to present) - the show follows the passengers and crew of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London.

And using his skills as a business negotiator, passenger Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) decides to try and steer the hijackers towards doing the right thing.

Speaking at a press conference streamed from his home town of London, Elba - who is also an executive producer - says it was a deliberate move to set most of the action on the plane and to shoot on a real, fully-intact aircraft.

“This is a real plane - just in a studio - and the confinement of that really applied to the drama,” says the 50-year-old British actor, who was Emmy nominated for his role in the British crime drama Luther (2010 to 2019).

“By design, we didn’t take this plane apart to make it easier for us to shoot.

“And for the crew, (it was about) figuring out how we’re going to do this top shot without being able to take the roof off.”

The action was choreographed with this in mind, Elba adds.

“The fight sequences were certainly hard to shoot. They were choreographed within the space and, if we hurt ourselves, we just took a breather and carried on - we didn’t try and change the choreography (so as) to not hurt ourselves.”

And this “all led to the claustrophobia of it”, he explains.

“The crew, the actors, everyone was sort of (packed in) tight.

“It was almost like watching a documentary being made while being in the documentary,” says the star, who is married to Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, 35, and has a 21-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son from two previous relationships.