At The Movies

Ties that break and bind

Family bonds get tested in the midst of the action in Fast & Furious 9 and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Film Correspondent
Fast & Furious 9 stars John Cena and Charlize Theron (both above) and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard features (from far left) Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds.
Fast & Furious 9 stars John Cena and Charlize Theron (both above).PHOTO: UIP
Fast & Furious 9 stars John Cena and Charlize Theron (both above) and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard features (from far left) Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds.
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard features (from left) Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds.PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

143 minutes, sneak previews from today, opens July 1

Rating: 3/5

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2021, with the headline 'Ties that break and bind'. Subscribe
Topics: 