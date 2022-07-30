Tickets for singer Jackson Wang's party at Marquee Singapore sold out in a day

Within a day after it was announced that Got7's Jackson Wang (left) will host a party at Marquee Singapore nightclub, online tickets for the event have sold out.

News of the Aug 6 party was shared in a post by fashion magazine Men's Folio Singapore on Instagram on Thursday, which said the singer-rapper-producer will be the first international celebrity to hold a party since the club's opening in 2019.

According to Marquee's website, it is an event hosted and "curated" by Wang.

Wang's record label Team Wang will present the second edition of Human Remix, an annual showcase for artistes from various fields to gather, collaborate and inspire one another to create music.

The first Human Remix took place in Beijing in December last year.

This year's event will feature Marquee resident DJ Fvder, world-renowned beatboxer Dharni, Wang's long-time collaborator and music producer Boytoy, and up-and-coming singers Laurie and Xenzu.

There have been comments on Marquee Singapore's Instagram post calling for more tickets to be released.

Yesterday, Wang, 28, released a music video for Cruel, the latest single from his new album Magic Man, which will drop on Sept 9.