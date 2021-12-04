Three BTS members pocket $11.5m from sale of agency shares

SEOUL • Three of the seven members of K-pop group BTS sold shares in their management company to pocket US$8.4 million (S$11.5 million), ahead of sold-out concerts in Los Angeles.

The members - Jin, J-Hope and RM - unloaded a combined 31,986 shares in Hybe, formerly known as Big Hit, between Oct 13 and Nov 9, according to a regulatory filing.

Stock of the Seoul-based firm hit a record high on Nov 16, more than doubling from its initial public offering (IPO) in October last year.

Before the IPO, Mr Bang Si-hyuk, Hybe's founder and the brains behind BTS, gave a total of 478,695 shares, or a 1.41 per cent stake in the company, to the group, which split up the largess equally. The shares are now worth about US$165 million.

Jin, whose South Korean name is Kim Seok-jin, sold 16,000 shares worth US$4.1 million, while J-Hope, formally known as Jung Ho-seok, unloaded 5,601 shares for US$1.57 million.

BTS leader RM, who is listed as Kim Nam-joon in the regulatory filing, sold 10,385 shares, pocketing US$2.75 million.

The agency posted a record profit for the third quarter, as sales of albums surged to 4.85 million units from 900,000 a year earlier, according to Ms Park Ha-kyung, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

BTS concerts in North America, which sold out in minutes, and sales of content and merchandise will bolster fourth-quarter earnings, she said.

The band are looking to reap as much earnings as possible before a mandatory two-year military conscription kicks in.

The BTS Army, the group's huge fan base, recently succeeded in getting South Korea to revise its military service law to allow for exemptions, including allowing oldest member, Jin, who turns 29 today, to defer military service until the end of next year.

A spokesman for South Korea's defence ministry said last month that exempting the members from military service entirely is a sensitive matter, citing the diminishing population of young male adults in the country.

BLOOMBERG