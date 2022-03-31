This is a season for healing, says Jada Pinkett Smith

LOS ANGELES • American actress Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday in her first public comments since her husband, actor Will Smith, slapped comic Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote in a post that had been liked more than 65,000 times within the first couple of hours.

There was no elaboration, and comments on the post were restricted.

The brief statement came less than 24 hours after Will Smith, 53, issued an apology to Rock, 57, over the attack at Sunday's glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

In a shocking episode broadcast live around the world, Smith stormed on stage and hit Rock for a joke about Pinkett Smith's closely cropped hair.

The 50-year-old actress has alopecia, a condition that causes her to lose hair.

Stunned Oscar attendees were initially unsure if the powerful slap was part of a skit, until Will Smith shouted profanities from his seat.

Rock managed to return to the awards, but the atmosphere at the event had unmistakably shifted.

Moments later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, giving a tearful speech in which he claimed: "Love will make you do crazy things."

Trade title Variety reported on Tuesday that the television audience grew by more than 600,000 during Smith's speech.

On Monday, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it was probing the assault with a view to possible sanctions, Smith said sorry.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," the star wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he added.

There has been no public comment from Rock so far.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for his comedy tour have surged since Sunday night, according to ticket reseller TickPick.

Tour ticket prices now cost a minimum of US$341 (S$462) on TickPick, up from a minimum of US$46 a ticket on March 18, Variety reported.

Rock currently has 38 dates scheduled for the tour and will hit cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Toronto.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG