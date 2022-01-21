Third baby, first joint concert for Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim

Married local singers Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei are teaming up for their first full-fledged concert together in March.

The show, titled Re:Birth, will feature reimaginings of their hit songs and new numbers.

The title also ties in with how Tay is pregnant with their third child. The couple have two sons - Momo, four, and Xiao Pian Pian, one.

In a press release, Tay, 38, said she was four months pregnant. "I am feeling more tired this time, perhaps because I have two kids around me. I am also more nauseous compared with before, but I am in my second trimester now, so it is getting better."

Although the couple know the baby's gender, they are keeping it a secret for now.

Tay released the album Why Don't You Let Go in April last year and the single Not Alone in November.

This will be singer-actor-host Sim's first ticketed live concert.

The 40-year-old said in the same release that he went for a minor operation last year. He did not move around much after that and his weight went from 70kg to 76kg.

He said: "When we knew we would be able to perform at our very own concert, I had no choice but to start working out so I can get into shape before the D-day."

He is known for songs such as Who Would Have Known.

As a couple, Sim and Tay have sung duets such as Love Exists, Thought That and Momo I Love You.

The couple married in 2015 after dating for almost 10 years. They often talk about their family life and share parenting tips on entertainment programmes and social media.

RE:BIRTH - ALFRED SIM AND TAY KEWEI 'LIVE' IN CONCERT

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

WHEN: March 4 and 5, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $78 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)