There’s a new James Bond, again. How did the last ones fare?
Calum Marsh
- Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, and fans are already judging him before his first film. Amazon MGM says it plans to take the series in new directions.
- The article looks back at past Bond castings. Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig all faced early doubt, but many later won praise.
- The New York Times says Bond history shows first reactions can be wrong. Daniel Craig was once called “not Bond material”, yet he became widely accepted as a gritty 007.
AI generated
Now that Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond, fans of the franchise will no doubt weigh in with their verdicts, sizing up the actor and drawing firm conclusions before he even has the chance to make a first impression as 007.
It will not be the first time. Opining about Bond casting is an age-old pastime, and each actor who has played the world-famous British spy has faced scepticism upon being thrust into this particular spotlight.