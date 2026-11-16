There’s a new James Bond, again. How did the last ones fare?

Now that Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond, fans of the franchise will no doubt weigh in with their verdicts, sizing up the actor and drawing firm conclusions before he even has the chance to make a first impression as 007.

It will not be the first time. Opining about Bond casting is an age-old pastime, and each actor who has played the world-famous British spy has faced scepticism upon being thrust into this particular spotlight.