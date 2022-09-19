The Woman King surprises with $27m at North American box office

NEW YORK - It does not have to be all sequels and superheroes.

The Woman King, an original war drama starring Viola Davis, collected a strong US$19 million ($27 million) in ticket sales for Sony Pictures Entertainment over the weekend, at least 25 per cent more than analysts had expected.

It was the best September opening for a similar film – pedigreed, awards-oriented, based on historical events – since director Clint Eastwood’s Sully in 2016.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, The Woman King focuses on the Agojie, an all-female warrior troop in Africa in the 1800s.

The trailer and other preview materials for the film prompted calls for a boycott on social media over concerns that it glossed over or ignored aspects of the slave trade.

But The Woman King received rapturous reviews. More important, ticket buyers gave the PG-13 movie an A-plus grade in CinemaScore exit polls, which bodes well for “You’ve got to go see it” word-of-mouth.

With little competition for older ticket buyers in the weeks ahead, The Woman King could ultimately generate in the vicinity of US$100 million in the United States and Canada, box office analysts said.

“These movies play to healthy multiples during their holdover weeks,” said Mr David Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research, a film consultancy.

The Woman King cost roughly US$50 million to make, not including marketing, with Sony and eOne joining to pay for it.

About 58 per cent of the audience for The Woman King was older than 35, according to Sony, with 39 per cent older than 45. Black moviegoers made up 59 per cent of the audience, with white ticket buyers the second-largest group.

The R-rated Barbarian (from 20th Century Studios, a Disney division) was second at the North American box office over the weekend, with about US$6.3 million in ticket sales, for a two-week total of US$20.9 million.

The low-budget slasher prequel Pearl (A24) arrived in third place, collecting US$3.1 million. NYTIMES

The Woman King opens in Singapore on Oct 27.