The Weeknd to play two nights at National Stadium in October, his biggest Singapore shows

The Weeknd last performed in Singapore at the Indoor Stadium in 2018.

SINGAPORE – Canadian pop superstar The Weeknd is set to perform for two nights at the National Stadium on Oct 2 and 3 as part of his massive After Hours Til Dawn global tour.

The upcoming concerts will be his largest in Singapore to date. His only previous performance here was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, where he played to a crowd of over 7,000 fans as part of his first Asian tour.

Ticket pre-sales start on May 18, while general sales commence on May 21. The National Stadium concerts will feature Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts as special guests.

The highly anticipated shows are part of a broader trek across the region that includes other major Asian stops such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo.

The After Hours Til Dawn global tour, which currently holds the record as the highest-grossing tour by a male solo artiste in history, began in July 2022 in Philadelphia, United States. Slated to conclude by the end of 2026, it has travelled across North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia.

Originally planned for 2020 to support his fourth album After Hours, released in the same year, it was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and renamed to incorporate elements from his 2022 follow-up, Dawn FM. In 2024 and 2025, the tour was again revamped to include songs and new stage elements tied to his sixth album, Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025).

The 36-year-old singer-actor, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has consistently been one of the most listened-to artistes among Spotify users in Singapore in recent years. His hit albums have even served as the inspiration for a haunted house at Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights in 2023.

The Weeknd joins a roster of global superstars performing in Singapore, particularly those set to headline the 55,000-capacity National Stadium in 2026 and 2027.

American rapper-singer Post Malone will bring his Big A** Stadium World Tour to the venue on Sept 25, 2026, while rock icons Guns N’ Roses will perform on Nov 25, 2026. Hong Kong diva G.E.M. takes the stage on May 23, 2026, while Taiwanese Mandopop king Jay Chou has locked in three nights for his Carnival II World Tour from Jan 8 to 10, 2027.

Meanwhile, K-pop juggernauts BTS are slated to return to our shores for a four-night run on Dec 17, 19, 20, and 22, though the venue has yet to be announced.

The Weeknd’s gradual rise to being one of pop music’s biggest stars began in 2009 when he started anonymously uploading dark, atmospheric tracks onto YouTube. He gained critical acclaim with mixtapes in 2011 before breaking into the mainstream by blending his signature alternative R&B with pop on his second album, Beauty Behind The Madness (2015), a record that spawned chart-topping singles like Can’t Feel My Face and The Hills.

He continued his chart-topping success with Starboy (2016), featuring the hit title track and the slow-burning Die For You. In 2020, he released After Hours, a landmark release that includes some of his biggest hits such as Blinding Lights, the first song to spend an entire year on US Billboard’s Hot 100 top 10 charts, and Save Your Tears.

Tesfaye has also branched out into acting. He made his feature film debut playing himself in the acclaimed crime thriller Uncut Gems (2019) and subsequently co-created and starred in the controversial HBO drama series The Idol (2023). He recently took on the lead role alongside American actress Jenna Ortega in Hurry Up Tomorrow, a musical thriller that served as a cinematic companion to his album of the same name.

Book It / After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Oct 2 and 3, 8pm

Admission: Artiste pre-sale will be on May 18, 10am to 11pm. Register until May 15, 8am at theweeknd.com/tour for access. Visa pre-sale is from May 19 at noon to May 20 noon, Trip.com pre-sale is from May 20 noon to May 21, 11.59am, Live Nation pre-sale is from May 20, 2pm to 11.59pm. General sale starts on May 21 at noon. Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645), prices will only be released on May 18.