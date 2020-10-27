The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday (Oct 26) for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first- time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist.

Ricch, the 22 year-old rapper from California, and The Weeknd, 30, earned eight nominations apiece, including for the top award - Artist of the Year - where they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, got five nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for her raunchy summer single, WAP, with Cardi B.

The fan-voted awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov 22.

Latin music, which has seen a surge in popularity in the last two years, was given a bigger role this year with added categories for Favourite Album, Favourite Song, and Favourite Male and Female Artists.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, 26, snagged most of the new slots, including two for his albums YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban A Salir (The Ones That Were Not Coming Out), while Colombian J Balvin, 35, will compete for Favourite Male Latin Artist.

Despite dominating the Grammy awards in January with five wins, 18 year-old Billie Eilish got just two nominations on Monday for Favourite Alternative Rock Artist and Favourite Social Artist.

K-pop group BTS were also shut out of the top categories, winning just two nominations for Favourite Group and Favourite Social Artist.

Swift, who already holds the record for the most American Music Award wins of all time with 29, got four nods stemming from her surprise summer album Folklore, including Favourite Album and Favourite Music Video.