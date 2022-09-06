The Weeknd loses voice, ends California concert early

LOS ANGELES - Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California last Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.

After three songs at the SoFi Stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told audiences they would be getting their money back.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was performing his 2015 song Can't Feel My Face when he stopped the show abruptly.

"I'm going to make sure everyone is good and get your money back," he said to concertgoers. "But I'll do a show real soon for you guys."

He added that he wanted to apologise personally. "I can't give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I'm so sorry. I love you guys so much."

The 32-year-old singer explained the situation in a social media post early on Sunday. "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped."

He apologised to fans, adding: "I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The artiste, who had performed without a hitch at the SoFi Stadium last Friday night, did not disclose the cause of his condition. His next concert is scheduled to be held at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Sept 22.

The Weeknd began his recording career in 2010 and has won four Grammy awards so far.

REUTERS