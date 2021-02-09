The Weeknd lights up Super Bowl

TAMPA • Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape, evoking the theme of his newest album, After Hours.

During halftime at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage, amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.

Dressed in a red blazer covered in sequins, black pants and black-and-white wingtip shoes, The Weeknd opened on stage with the song Starboy in front of a choir in white robes and masks with lit-up eyes, followed by The Hills.

For Can't Feel My Face, he slipped into a gold-mirrored maze and dodged similarly dressed dancers wearing the full-face bandages the singer himself had worn in recent public appearances as part of his performance art.

After other hits including Earned It and Save Your Tears, The Weeknd concluded the 13-minute show with his smash single Blinding Lights, a song that references "Sin City," a nickname for Las Vegas. He performed the song on the field amid rows of bandaged dancers.

The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and who began his recording career in 2010 and has won three Grammy Awards - has announced a global tour next year.

The Super Bowl is considered the American music industry's premiere showcase and has featured top performers such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince and the Rolling Stones.

This year, The Weeknd performed to an American television audience expected to hit around 100 million.

But the stadium itself was more than half empty for the National Football League's (NFL) championship game.

The NFL limited in-person attendance to 25,000 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, filling other seats with 30,000 cardboard cutouts of fans.

Before kickoff, singer-songwriter H.E.R. sang America The Beautiful while playing an electric guitar, and country artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan performed a duet of the United States' national anthem as fireworks boomed overhead.

Poet Amanda Gorman, who wowed viewers of President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, delivered a pre-recorded poem about three pandemic heroes: a teacher, an intensive care nurse and a Marine veteran.

"Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions," she said. "While we honour them today, it is they who every day honour us."

The charismatic 22-year-old is the first poet to perform at the NFL's showpiece championship, which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruising to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE